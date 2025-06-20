B.C. government earmarks more money to target repeat offenders, violent crime

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is providing more money to police departments throughout the province to help target repeat offenders and disrupt cycles of crime.

Garry Begg, the minister of public safety and solicitor general, announced on Friday that the province is investing an additional $6 million in the Special Investigation and Targeted Enforcement (SITE) program.

According to the province, the program has already helped target repeat offenders, and led to 2,676 charges recommended.

“We are ensuring SITE remains available to help police agencies expand their abilities to crack down on repeat violent crime more effectively and keep dangerous people off our streets,” Begg said.

SITE launched in March 2023 and has supported 148 police operations in 28 communities throughout the province.

SITE funding has facilitated 5,425 investigations of individuals, 177 of whom were supported by the Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative (ReVOII).

Police have also seized various weapons, drugs and other items such as stolen merchandise and cash that was proceeds of crime.

“We all count on police officers to keep our communities safe, and our government is committed to supporting them with the resources they need that are making a real impact on the ground,” Terry Yung, minister of state for community safety and integrated services, said in a statement.

“SITE has proven to be an essential tool in protecting British Columbians from violence, and we will continue to make historic investments in policing to ensure our Province remains strong and resilient, so that everyone has the opportunity to build a good life in a safe, secure community.”