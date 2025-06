Conservatives to vote on Poilievre’s leadership at January convention

See more sharing options

Members of the Conservative Party will hold a national convention in late January, where they’ll vote on Pierre Poilievre’s leadership.

The party’s national council has scheduled the convention for Jan. 29 and 31 in Calgary.

Poilievre, who lost his seat in the House of Commons in the April election, will face a secret ballot vote on his continued leadership.

Such reviews happen automatically after the party loses an election and Poilievre will need to secure the support of more than half of voters at the convention to stay on.

Poilievre will also provide a report to delegates at the convention and hold an accountability session.

He’ll likely be back in Parliament by January, as he intends to run in a byelection in a rural Alberta riding — a Conservative stronghold — this summer.