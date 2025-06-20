Carney calls House Speaker ‘Mr. Prime Minister,’ prompting laughs from MPs

Send this page to someone via email

In a moment that caused both sides of the House of Commons to erupt into laughter, Prime Minister Mark Carney mistakenly gave his own title to Speaker of the House of Commons Francis Scarpaleggia.

Carney, who was answering a question from the opposition during question period in the House of Commons on Tuesday, started his answer by addressing the Speaker, as required by House of Commons rules, which state all questions and responses must be directed through the Speaker.

In English, MPs typically refer to a man serving in the role of Speaker as “Mr. Speaker,” while in French, they direct questions and answers through “Monsieur le président.”

“Mr. Prime Minister,” Carney began instead.

Immediately realizing his gaffe, Carney put his finger up and said, “Sorry!”

A smiling Carney pointed at himself while MPs from both sides of the House erupted in laughter.

“Battlefield promotion there,” Carney said, also laughing.

Correcting himself, Carney continued, calling Scarpaleggia “Mr. Speaker.”