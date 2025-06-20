Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney calls House Speaker ‘Mr. Prime Minister,’ prompting laughs from MPs

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted June 20, 2025 11:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'MPs break out in laughter after Carney refers to House Speaker as ‘Mr. Prime Minister’'
MPs break out in laughter after Carney refers to House Speaker as ‘Mr. Prime Minister’
WATCH ABOVE: MPs break out in laughter after Carney refers to House Speaker as 'Mr. Prime Minister'
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In a moment that caused both sides of the House of Commons to erupt into laughter, Prime Minister Mark Carney mistakenly gave his own title to Speaker of the House of Commons Francis Scarpaleggia.

Carney, who was answering a question from the opposition during question period in the House of Commons on Tuesday, started his answer by addressing the Speaker, as required by House of Commons rules, which state all questions and responses must be directed through the Speaker.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In English, MPs typically refer to a man serving in the role of Speaker as “Mr. Speaker,” while in French, they direct questions and answers through “Monsieur le président.”

“Mr. Prime Minister,” Carney began instead.

Trending Now

Immediately realizing his gaffe, Carney put his finger up and said, “Sorry!”

Story continues below advertisement

A smiling Carney pointed at himself while MPs from both sides of the House erupted in laughter.

“Battlefield promotion there,” Carney said, also laughing.

Correcting himself, Carney continued, calling Scarpaleggia “Mr. Speaker.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices