Saskatchewan government extending life of coal-based power plants

The province of Saskatchewan has been touting a nuclear-based net-zero power grid to come online by 2050. In order to get there, the government is extending the life of coal-based assets.
Jeremy Harrison, minister responsible for SaskPower, said the province has been working on what power generation will look like in the future, even though these assets are on the list of federal government phase-outs.
“The constitutional authority for power generation is squarely under Section 92-A of the constitution within provincial jurisdiction,” Harrison said. “There’s no question about that, there’s no debate.”
