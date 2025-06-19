Toronto police officer injured during training exercise on Hwy. 403

See more sharing options

A section of Highway 403 has been shut down, and a police officer has been rushed to hospital, after a crash on Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to Highway 403 and Dundas Street in Mississauga for a collision involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer.

The crash involved an officer with Toronto Police Service’s Motor Squad, according to a spokesperson for the force. They said the officer was taking part in a training exercise.

Paramedics attended the scene, where they said one person was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m.; it was not immediately clear what led to the collision.

OPP said the highway was closed westbound at Dundas Street for the investigation and response to take place.

“Please avoid the area and follow police instructions,” they said in a social media post.