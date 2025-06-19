Saskatchewan track star reflects on breaking Canadian, NCAA hurdles records

Send this page to someone via email

In her already illustrious track and field career, Savannah Sutherland hasn’t been left speechless too many times before.

On Saturday in Eugene, Ore., however, she found herself trying to find the right words after making NCAA history and throwing down one of the fastest times in women’s 400 metre hurdles history.

“Even after a couple of days to reflect I think it still feels pretty surreal,” said Sutherland from the University of Michigan campus on Wednesday. “It’s definitely going to take a while to settle in.”

Sutherland’s trophy case continues to grow, as the Borden, Sask., product returned to the top of the podium at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships with the Michigan Wolverines.

Stepping out onto the track for the final race of her collegiate career, Sutherland blew away the competition and captured her second NCAA title in three years.

“Coming down the home stretch I heard so much cheering,” said Sutherland. “I didn’t know if that meant that I was running fast, or if someone was coming up behind, or if I was in the lead. I don’t know, I had no idea what it meant.”

“I just knew that I let it carry me through the finish as much as I could.”

Crossing the finish line in 52.46 seconds, it was the best time of Sutherland’s NCAA career and set numerous records as just the second collegiate runner to ever eclipse the 53-second mark in the event.

The 21-year-old was able to best her previous Canadian record of 53.26 seconds which was set at last year’s NCAA Outdoor Championships, crossing the line eight-tenths of a second faster.

That wasn’t the only history Sutherland was able to achieve, as she set the new NCAA standard by breaking the 2018 record time of 52.75 seconds set by then-University of Kentucky star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

“That feels really, really special,” said Sutherland. “It’s hard to put into words and I don’t think it’s fully even sunk in yet. Of course, Sydney is the best to have ever done it.”

Since setting the NCAA’s record in 400 metre hurdles seven years ago, McLaughlin-Levrone has become one of the sport’s greatest competitors winning gold medals at the 2020 and 2024 Olympics and recording a new world record time of 50.37 seconds in Paris last summer.

Eclipsing a record previously held by one of her idols, Sutherland said it’s one of the most surreal achievements of her young career.

“So many people look up to her,” said Sutherland. “The fact that my name is even in the same conversations as hers is very humbling and something that I never would have predicted would have happened.”

Sutherland’s victory in Oregon also serves as a bit of redemption after settling for a silver medal at the 2024 NCAA Championships, despite setting a new personal best time.

The gold medal also comes on the heels of a breakout showing last summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Sutherland would come home with a seventh-place finish in her Olympic debut.

Not only was Sutherland able to gain confidence in racing against the best hurdlers on the planet, she also became the first Canadian since Rosey Edeh in 1996 to reach the event’s final heat — a result that allowed the Saskatchewan track star to believe she can compete with anyone in any race.

“The fact that I earned my spot there kind of solidified in my mind that no matter who is on this track, no mater what lane I’m in, no matter who else is out here… I deserve my spot and I’ve earned it,” said Sutherland. “I belong here just as much as everybody else.”

Sutherland’s mark of 52.46 over the weekend has also become one of the fastest times in the sport’s history, ranking ninth all-time in 400 metre hurdles competition.

Meanwhile, her name continues to extend outwards from her small town community in Borden to the rest of Canada and beyond.

“Honestly that support is what carries you through the days that maybe you’re tired and you don’t want to show up to the track,” said Sutherland. “You do it anyways because you’re representing these people and you’re running for something bigger than yourself at the end of the day.”

Named Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Women’s Athlete of the Year for her showing at NCAA Championships, Sutherland now will begin her professional racing career with her sights set on the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.