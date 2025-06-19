Sofina Foods to pay $330K after Edmonton worker trapped in hot smokehouse dies

See more sharing options

A commercial food processing company has been ordered to pay $330,000 after one of its workers became trapped in a smokehouse and died.

Ontario-based Sofina Foods Inc. was directed by a judge on Thursday to put the money toward a workplace training program.

The decision comes a day after Sofina pleaded guilty to one workplace safety violation while the remaining 25 other charges against the company were withdrawn.

Sofina was charged after 32-year-old Samir Subedi died in March 2023.

Court heard he had gone to check the temperature of the gas-fired smokehouse, which had been loaded the night before with meat.

Due to problems with the door’s safety mechanisms, Subedi became trapped in the smokehouse as the temperature soared to 92 C, and he died of heat exposure.

— More to come…