Man killed after off-road vehicle collision with truck in RM of Brokenhead

One man is dead after an off-road vehicle collided with a truck in the RM of Brokenhead, Man., Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on Highway 44 at Road 35E.

Police say an SUV was travelling west on the highway, when the off-road vehicle tried to cross the road heading north from Road 35E, but hit the SUV on the front driver side.

The driver of the off-road vehicle, a 42-year-old man from Winnipeg, was pronounced dead, while the passenger, a 32-year-old man from Winnipeg was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV, a 39-year-old from Beausejour, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while two occupants of the SUV, also from Beausejour, were not injured.