Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man killed after off-road vehicle collision with truck in RM of Brokenhead

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 18, 2025 8:46 pm
1 min read
Man killed after off-road vehicle collision with truck in RM of Brokenhead - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One man is dead after an off-road vehicle collided with a truck in the RM of Brokenhead, Man., Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on Highway 44 at Road 35E.

Police say an SUV was travelling west on the highway, when the off-road vehicle tried to cross the road heading north from Road 35E, but hit the SUV on the front driver side.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The driver of the off-road vehicle, a 42-year-old man from Winnipeg, was pronounced dead, while the passenger, a 32-year-old man from Winnipeg was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Trending Now

The driver of the SUV, a 39-year-old from Beausejour, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while two occupants of the SUV, also from Beausejour, were not injured.

 

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices