Bill to protect supply management in trade talks close to becoming law

A Bloc Québécois bill that looks to take Canada’s supply management system off the table in future trade negotiations has passed swiftly through Parliament.

The Senate passed the bill through third reading Tuesday evening, after the House of Commons pushed it through last week without opposition.

A previous version of the bill died when Parliament was prorogued earlier this year.

Supply management is the policy of controlling production of dairy products, eggs, chicken and turkey to prevent significant price fluctuations.

American farmers have long sought access to a larger share of the Canadian market, which could lead to a surge in supply and lower returns for Canadian farms.

Canadian farmers who rely on export markets to sell their cattle and grain have criticized taking supply management off the table, arguing it would harm their own access to international markets in trade deals.