Canada

Bill to protect supply management in trade talks close to becoming law

By Nick Murray The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2025 3:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian farmers still uneasy despite dodging Trump’s new tariffs'
Canadian farmers still uneasy despite dodging Trump’s new tariffs
RELATED: Canadian farmers still uneasy despite dodging Trump's new tariffs – Apr 4, 2025
A Bloc Québécois bill that looks to take Canada’s supply management system off the table in future trade negotiations has passed swiftly through Parliament.

The Senate passed the bill through third reading Tuesday evening, after the House of Commons pushed it through last week without opposition.

A previous version of the bill died when Parliament was prorogued earlier this year.

Click to play video: 'U.S. may be looking to remove non-tariff barriers, report shows'
U.S. may be looking to remove non-tariff barriers, report shows
Supply management is the policy of controlling production of dairy products, eggs, chicken and turkey to prevent significant price fluctuations.

American farmers have long sought access to a larger share of the Canadian market, which could lead to a surge in supply and lower returns for Canadian farms.

Canadian farmers who rely on export markets to sell their cattle and grain have criticized taking supply management off the table, arguing it would harm their own access to international markets in trade deals.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

