Man fatally stabbed in Toronto’s east end, suspect sought

Toronto police say a man has died after he was stabbed by another man in the city’s east end on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Danforth and Hillingdon avenues at around 11:03 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said a man in his 20s was found with stab wounds and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In an update to Global News, police said the man died from his injuries.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

Investigators are looking for one suspect, a man described as about five-foot-five with a thin build and he was wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

