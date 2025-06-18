Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Man fatally stabbed in Toronto’s east end, suspect sought

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 18, 2025 6:32 am
Toronto Police block off the area where a man was fatally stabbed. View image in full screen
Toronto Police block off the area where a man was fatally stabbed. Global News
Toronto police say a man has died after he was stabbed by another man in the city’s east end on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Danforth and Hillingdon avenues at around 11:03 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said a man in his 20s was found with stab wounds and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In an update to Global News, police said the man died from his injuries.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

Investigators are looking for one suspect, a man described as about five-foot-five with a thin build and he was wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

