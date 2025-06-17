Winnipeg’s Chris Driedger headed to KHL after short stint with hometown Jets

Send this page to someone via email

Another Winnipeg Jets player is headed across the pond to continue their hockey career.

Russia’s Traktor Chelyabinsk of the Kontinental Hockey League announced the signing of Jets goalie Chris Driedger to a one-year contract.

The Winnipeg product was set to become an unrestricted free agent next month after being acquired at the trade deadline from the Florida Panthers for fellow netminder Kaapo Kahkonen. The 31-year-old Driedger just completed a one-year contract for $795,000.

Driedger did not appear in a single game for the Jets, but served as their emergency third stringer during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He played five games for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose before joining the Jets at the conclusion of the Moose season.

Driedger has played 12 pro seasons, but he’s only appeared in two NHL games since the end of the 2021-2022 campaign. He’s also played for the Ottawa Senators and Seattle Kraken at the NHL level.

Rasmus Kupari (Switzerland) and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (Sweden) have also signed with teams overseas since the Jets were knocked out of the playoffs.