Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg’s Chris Driedger headed to KHL after short stint with hometown Jets

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted June 17, 2025 7:26 pm
1 min read
Goalie Chris Driedger with the Manitoba Moose. View image in full screen
Goalie Chris Driedger with the Manitoba Moose. Manitoba Moose
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Another Winnipeg Jets player is headed across the pond to continue their hockey career.

Russia’s Traktor Chelyabinsk of the Kontinental Hockey League announced the signing of Jets goalie Chris Driedger to a one-year contract.

The Winnipeg product was set to become an unrestricted free agent next month after being acquired at the trade deadline from the Florida Panthers for fellow netminder Kaapo Kahkonen. The 31-year-old Driedger just completed a one-year contract for $795,000.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Driedger did not appear in a single game for the Jets, but served as their emergency third stringer during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He played five games for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose before joining the Jets at the conclusion of the Moose season.

Driedger has played 12 pro seasons, but he’s only appeared in two NHL games since the end of the 2021-2022 campaign.  He’s also played for the Ottawa Senators and Seattle Kraken at the NHL level.

Story continues below advertisement

Rasmus Kupari (Switzerland) and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (Sweden) have also signed with teams overseas since the Jets were knocked out of the playoffs.

Click to play video: 'Whiteout parties support local causes'
Whiteout parties support local causes
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices