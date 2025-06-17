Saskatoon’s Canada Day fireworks display is changing locations due to low river water levels

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Day celebrations at Saskatoon’s River Landing will look a little different this year, with fireworks being launched from Rotary Park.

Typically, fireworks are launched off the Broadway Bridge. However, with construction on the bridge, organizers planned to launch fireworks from barges on the river.

Shad Ali, the Canada Day celebration director, said the high sediment and low water levels in the South Saskatchewan River make this no longer possible.

“So, what that means is we cannot actually get the barges into place.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Rotary Park will be closed to attendees and have road restrictions on Canada Day as a result. This will not affect area residents who will have access passes delivered to their homes.

Programming will remain focused around the River Landing area into Market Square and Gather Local Market.

Story continues below advertisement

The fireworks show will be at 10:30 p.m., with all other activities beginning at noon.

All the details will be available on Saskatoon’s Canada Day website.

The low water levels and high sediment have been a challenge for more than one group this year.

The Prairie Lily had to shift to docked events for its final season and the rowing club has also been struggling with the low water levels.

The Water Security Agency told Global News last month it wasn’t possible to release the amount of water needed to wash out the high sandbars.

The WSA said due to the low snowpack in the Alberta Rockies, Lake Diefenbaker water levels have to be maintained.