‘Deception and coercion’: Ontario men charged in labour trafficking case at sushi restaurant

Two Ontario men are facing charges in a labour trafficking investigation at a local sushi restaurant.

In a news release, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says it began investigating in March after receiving a report that three adult men from Mexico were being exploited while employed at the August 8 Sushi Restaurant on North Service Road West in Oakville.

Police say the men were brought to Canada and forced to work under poor conditions through “deception and coercion.”

Investigators say the victims lived in cramped, overcrowded and unsanitary conditions and that they were made to feel powerless and dependent. Police also say their rights, including their sexual integrity, were violated.

Search warrants were carried out at the restaurant and two homes in Oakville and several items were seized.

Police say additional victims have since come forward.

On June 11, 2025, police arrested two men.

A 46-year-old man, the restaurant’s owner, has been charged with human trafficking, receiving money from the crime, employing foreign workers without permission, and possessing property obtained through crime.

A 27-year-old man, the head chef, is charged with human trafficking and receiving money, as well as sexual assault, withholding ID documents and hiring foreign workers illegally.

Both men are being held in custody while they wait for a bail hearing in Milton.

Police believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Halton police non-emergency line or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.