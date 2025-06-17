Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Time capsule inside St. Albert Hudson’s Bay store donated to local museum

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted June 17, 2025 11:48 pm
1 min read
Hudson’s Bay time capsule donated to museum in St. Albert
Hudson's Bay may have largely disappeared, but in St. Albert, a piece of the store's history will live on. A time capsule, stored in the wall since 1995, has been donated to the Musée Heritage Museum. Nicole Stillger explains.
On June 1 Hudson’s Bay stores across Canada closed for good – including the one in St. Albert, Alta.

“It was mixed emotion actually,” said Muna Abdulhussain, who worked at the Bay for 15 years.

“It was sad, very emotional to see our customers. We had very loyal customers there and built a good relationship with them.”

On that final day, staff — past and present — opened a piece of history stored in the wall; a time capsule from 1995. It was supposed to be opened in 2045.

“When we opened the frame there was a hole in the wall, and they grabbed the box and there was a key attached already,” Abdulhussain explained.

“They opened that box (and) it was just like opening a treasure.”

The capsule contained an array of memories — staff names, pictures from the company’s 325th anniversary, a catalogue, newspaper,  a comic book about Hudson’s Bay, an Eagles CD and two cassettes: The Lion King soundtrack and a Tragically Hip album.

St. Albert Hudson’s Bay time capsule. View image in full screen
St. Albert Hudson’s Bay time capsule. Global News
“Right away, the employees at the store and the store manager decided that this is really something that shows the history of The Bay in St. Albert,” said Musée Heritage Museum curator Martin Bierens.

Hudson’s Bay staff made the decision to donate it to the Musée Heritage Museum in St. Albert.

“It’s not too often we get a time capsule, so this is a unique donation,” Bierens said.

“Capturing the end of the Hudson’s Bay Company is very important for our museum. The Hudson’s Bay Company has had an influence within our community since the founding of the community that became known as St Albert.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

