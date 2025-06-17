DVP reopens, eastbound Gardiner Expressway closed after alleged carjacking, police pursuit

Toronto Police say the eastbound Gardiner Expressway is still closed on Tuesday morning after an alleged carjacking and police pursuit that saw one suspect jump from the expressway.
However, as of 7:30 a.m., police said the southbound DVP has reopened and the westbound Gardiner Expressway has also reopened.
The closure stems from an armed carjacking that occurred at around 11 p.m. Monday at the Shops at Don Mills, police said. The suspects then fled the scene and were pursued by officers south on the DVP.
Police said the suspect vehicle stopped and the suspect got out and fled on foot, jumping off the Gardiner Expressway and falling onto Lake Shore Boulevard East below near Parliament Street.
Paramedics told Global News they took one person to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Other suspects are believed to have fled in another vehicle, investigators said.
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate. The SIU is Ontario’s police watchdog and investigates incidents involving police and civilians who are seriously injured.
The southbound DVP and the Gardiner Expressway was closed overnight for several hours for the investigation.
