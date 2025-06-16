Vancouver police say suspect has broken into 16 homes in city’s west side this year

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are looking for a man suspected of breaking into 16 homes in the city’s west side since January.

Police said the suspect, believed to be a man in his 30s, enters homes through unlocked doors late at night or early in the morning, often when people are home.

He wears blue gloves and a medical mask to cover his face and often steals cash or other valuables left in the open, police said.

“We are actively working to identify and arrest this suspect, who is linked to break-ins throughout Marpole, Kerrisdale, Arbutus Ridge, Oakridge and Shaughnessy,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

“Until we find him, we’re asking people to take extra precautions and to call police immediately if you encounter him.”

Police believe the suspect may live in the area of the break-ins and is travelling the neighbourhoods at night on foot. The most recent incident happened around 3:30 a.m., at a home near Marguerite Street and West 41st Avenue.

The suspect also typically wears a dark baseball cap, a dark hooded jacket, dark pants and dark running shoes, according to police.

All of the incidents have occurred between West 16th Avenue to the north and West 70th Avenue to the south, and between Oak Street to the east and Elm Street to the west.

“This brazen behaviour is concerning, because it’s occurring when people are at home in their beds,” Visintin said. “Although nobody has been hurt, the fact this suspect is entering homes at night is frightening.”

Police said they have increased patrols in the neighbourhood, canvassed for video and witnesses, and taken other investigative steps.

Anyone who encounters the suspect committing a crime is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call 604-717-0610.