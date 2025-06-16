SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

New Quebec Liberal Leader Pablo Rodriguez says he’ll run for seat in 2026 election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2025 12:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec Liberal Party prepares to vote for new leader'
Quebec Liberal Party prepares to vote for new leader
RELATED: Quebec Liberal Party prepares to vote for new leader
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The newly elected leader of the Quebec Liberals says he’ll wait until the 2026 provincial election to run for a seat in the national assembly.

Pablo Rodriguez says he doesn’t intend to run in a byelection just to enter the legislature as quickly as possible.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Instead, he says he’ll travel across Quebec in the coming months to rebuild the party.

However, the former federal Liberal cabinet minister still plans to appear regularly at the Quebec legislature to give press conferences.

Trending Now

Rodriguez won the party’s leadership contest on Saturday in the second round.

The 57-year-old secured just over 52 per cent of the vote over second-place finisher Charles Milliard, who collected about 48 per cent.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices