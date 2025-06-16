Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada to sign defence procurement pact with EU: officials

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2025 10:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'G7 summit kicks off, Carney prepares for one-on-one with Trump'
G7 summit kicks off, Carney prepares for one-on-one with Trump
RELATED: G7 summit kicks off, Carney prepares for one-on-one with Trump
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

European Union officials say Canada is likely to sign a defence procurement agreement with the continent when Prime Minister Mark Carney goes to Brussels later this month.

Carney is set to visit Brussels on June 23 for the Canada-EU summit, where he will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa.

Attending the G7 summit in Alberta today, both EU leaders say Canada’s involvement in what they call Europe’s “rapidly evolving defence architecture” is set to deepen.

Click to play video: 'Carney welcomes U.K.’s Starmer ahead of G7 summit'
Carney welcomes U.K.’s Starmer ahead of G7 summit
Trending Now

Von der Leyen says Canada will sign a security and defence partnership with the EU which will allow it to join a European loan program for joint defence projects.

Story continues below advertisement

The 150-billion euro program is called Security Action for Europe, or SAFE, and is part of the ReArm Europe initiative that Carney says he wants Canada to join.

Von der Leyen says the SAFE program can be joined by Europe’s “very close allies, friends and partners” and the deal this month will allow for negotiations on bringing Canada into the program.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices