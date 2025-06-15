Menu

Canada

Person still missing after vehicle crashes into Squamish River: B.C. RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2025 6:54 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on April 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
RCMP in British Columbia say one person is missing after a vehicle crashed into the Squamish River.

Mounties in Squamish say emergency crews responded early Saturday after a vehicle with four occupants drove off the road into the river.

Police say three people were able to get to safety but one person was missing.

Officers, along with the Squamish fire department and search-and-rescue crews, tried to locate both the vehicle and the missing person, but failed.

Search-and-rescue crews are continuing efforts to locate the missing person.

Police say further details will be released later.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

