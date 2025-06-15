Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot dead, another severely injured in brazen Bali villa attack

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted June 15, 2025 1:00 pm
3 min read
Plain-clothed police officers are seen at a villa where a shooting that led to the death of an Australian man reportedly occurred, in Badung on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, June 14, 2025. View image in full screen
Plain-clothed police officers are seen at a villa where a shooting that led to the death of an Australian man reportedly occurred, in Badung on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia on June 14, 2025. (AP Photo)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Authorities in Bali are searching for two Australian men suspected of fatally shooting one Melbourne man and injuring another on the picturesque Indonesian island over the weekend.

The incident, which happened at Villa Casa Santisya in the Badung regency in southern Bali just after midnight on Friday, killed Zivan Radmanovic, 32, from Melbourne, and left another man severely injured, Badung police chief Arif Batubara confirmed, The Guardian reported.

“We cannot yet determine the motive,” Batubara said, adding that authorities were investigating.

The two Australian victims were transported to separate hospitals in Denpasar, a city north of where the shooting happened.

The Australian Broadcasting Association (ABC) said the dead man had been shot twice in the chest and once in his right foot, and had cuts on his face and shoulder.

Story continues below advertisement

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) confirmed on Sunday morning that it was helping the family of a deceased man, but did not give his name.

“[The department] is providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian who died in a shooting incident in Bali,” it said in a statement obtained by The Guardian.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family at this difficult time,” it continued, adding that it is “ready to provide consular assistance to another Australian injured in the same incident,” but that it would not provide further details in the interests of maintaining both victims’ privacy.

Plain-clothed police officers are seen inside a villa where a shooting that led to the death of an Australian man reportedly occurred, in Badung on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, June 14, 2025. View image in full screen
Plain-clothed police officers are seen inside a villa where a shooting that led to the death of an Australian man reportedly occurred, in Badung on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia, on June 14, 2025. (AP Photo)

Police in Bali say only three of the villa’s five bedrooms were occupied at the time of the shooting, with five guests present in total, including the wives of both victims and another tourist.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Radmanovic was shot in the bathroom, where they discovered 17 bullet casings, two unused bullets, and 55 bullet fragments, authorities confirmed.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Witnesses who were in the villa during the attack told investigators that two gunmen arrived at the accommodation on a scooter close to midnight. One was seen wearing an orange jacket with a dark coloured helmet. The second was reportedly wearing a dark green jacket, a black mask and a dark helmet.

According to Reuters, the two suspects were heard speaking English in an Australian accent.

Radmanovic’s wife told police she was awoken by the sound of her husband screaming and that she was hiding under a blanket when she heard gunshots ring out.

Later, she discovered her husband’s body and the injured Australian, whose wife says she also saw the assailants and described being woken up by a loud noise.

She told police she heard multiple gunshots and the sound of glass shattering before the shooter entered her bedroom. She escaped the villa during the shooting, she told police.

Two Balinese witnesses staying inside the villa complex also told police that they heard a man saying he could not start his scooter in a thick Australian accent, shortly after the shots were fired, ABC reported.

Photographs from the scene, shared by the Australian outlet, show gunshot holes where bullets pierced the villa’s exterior.

Story continues below advertisement

Balinese authorities are currently awaiting permission from the Australian embassy to conduct an autopsy on the deceased victim.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices