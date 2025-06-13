Premier Danielle Smith to greet world leaders arriving in Alberta for G7

See more sharing options

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to greet world leaders when they arrive at the Calgary airport for the G7 summit.

Leaders are expected to begin touching down Sunday for the three-day event in the Kananaskis wilderness southwest of Calgary.

Smith’s office says she is scheduled to host representatives from non-member countries Monday evening at a reception in Calgary and hold bilateral meetings throughout the summit.

Details of the meetings and who Smith will meet with were not disclosed.

The premier has already made international relations a hallmark of her administration.

The Alberta premier made headlines in January when she visited U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida home prior to him taking office, in an effort to stave off his tariffs on Canadian goods.

In April, Smith met with political counterparts in Japan and South Korea to shore up markets for Alberta’s energy and food exports.

Earlier this month, Smith was back in the United States capital for meetings and a forum on energy as Trump doubled his tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Smith said at the time there was a “breakthrough” in conversations with Americans on Canada’s role in the United States’ quest for energy dominance.

The annual Group of Seven (G7) summit brings together the leaders of seven of the world’s advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union.

Canada assumed the presidency of the group for 2025, thus is hosting this year’s G7 summit from June 15 to 17 in the Alberta rockies west of Calgary.

As the host, Prime Minister Mark Carney can invite any leaders he chooses — even those from countries outside the G7 club.

His guest list includes Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.