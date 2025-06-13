Menu

Crime

No jail time for lawyer who attacked 80-year-old with knife in Deep Cove

By Simon Little & Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted June 13, 2025 4:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Deep Cove knife attack suspect pleads guilty'
Deep Cove knife attack suspect pleads guilty
WATCH: A surprising turn of events in court Wednesday in the case of a man accused of attacking an elderly man with a knife in Deep Cove last year. As Rumina Daya reports, the accused, who is a lawyer, pleaded guilty to three charges. – Jun 4, 2025
A North Vancouver lawyer who attacked a senior with a knife last year won’t spend any additional time behind bars.

On Friday, a B.C. Provincial Court Judge accepted a joint sentencing submission from the Crown and defence, handing Alexander Currie, 41, a conditional discharge.

Currie will also spend three years on probation and has been ordered to continue seeing a psychologist and to abstain from drugs and alcohol. He’s also been ordered to pay $594 in financial restitution to his 80-year-old victim.

Currie admitted to attacking the senior, slashing his motorcycle helmet, on May 25, 2024, and pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon, uttering threats and mischief.

Click to play video: 'Knife-wielding North Vancouver man facing charges after Deep Cove incident'
Knife-wielding North Vancouver man facing charges after Deep Cove incident

At a sentencing hearing earlier in June, the court heard he was actively psychotic at the time of the attack due to bipolar disorder. The court heard he had a history of mental illness, but hadn’t suffered an episode in 17 years.

The court also heard a statement from the victim, who remains traumatized by the attack.

“You jumped in front of my scooter with a 12-inch butcher’s knife and drove it through my windshield,” the statement said, in part.

“I now have a lasting memory of a very horrific experience.”

According to the victim, Currie screamed “I’m going to kill you!” over and over and slashed his helmet three times before a neighbour intervened.

The court also heard how Currie had told responding officers to shoot him, and that police recovered several knives from his person.

The Crown and defence made a joint submission to the court, calling for a conditional discharge and citing Currie’s lack of a criminal record and his determination to rebuild his life.

