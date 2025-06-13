SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Longtime Maple Leafs voice Bowen to retire

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2025 3:01 pm
Share

TORONTO – Longtime Toronto Maple Leafs broadcaster Joe Bowen is calling it a career after the 2025-26 NHL season.

The 74-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., made the announcement on social media Friday.

Bowen has handled radio play-by-play duties for the Leafs for more than 40 years and is famous for his booming voice, enthusiasm and catchphrase “Holy Mackinaw!”

He was also honoured by the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Foster Merritt Memorial Award in 2018 for outstanding contributions by a hockey broadcaster.

In his announcement, Bowen thanked fans for their support and expressed appreciation for broadcast partners Harry Neale and Jim Ralph, whom he called “the best” after 28 years together.

“I have been totally blessed to be able to do “My Dream Job” for this long, eclipsing the career of my idol Foster Hewitt. I will reach 3800 games some time this season,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

