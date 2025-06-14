Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

This New Brunswick man is turning his home into one big canvas of art

By Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla Global News
Posted June 14, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fredericton artist’s home is a real head turner'
Fredericton artist’s home is a real head turner
WATCH: A Fredericton resident has taken the concept of a home makeover to a whole new level. Picture hundreds of faces staring back at you from the front of the house and that’s just the beginning. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla has the story behind this head turning home.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Fredericton resident has taken the concept of a home makeover to a whole new level, and we’re not talking about landscaping.

Anyone who has driven down Acacia Court may have noticed artist Brian MacKinnon’s home.

The artwork, called All words start with love, features hundreds of hand-designed faces that are smiling, scowling and staring from the front of the home.

“These 250 faces and masks, they’re all based on people that I know or knew,” he said. “They may no longer be alive or somebody I met six months ago and I jazzed up whatever I thought their characteristics were to me.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Step inside and every corner is bursting with colour, texture and imagination.

But the real showstopper is the bathroom. Look up and you’ll find a ceiling stuffed with thousands of toys: rubber ducks, pirate ships, dinosaurs, and more.

Story continues below advertisement
Brian MacKinnon's bathroom ceiling is an art installation too. View image in full screen
Brian MacKinnon’s bathroom ceiling is an art installation too. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla/Global News
Trending Now

It’s all part of a piece MacKinnon calls Before the sun hits the water.

“All my work I want you to get an initial pop. Some kind of emotional feeling from it. If not, then it’s probably failed for that person,” he said.

His wife, Margot Kanroska, says she loves it all.

The artwork sparks conversations and sometimes a few double takes.

“It’s hard work, creativity, very demanding on yourself because you kind of try to reach perfection,” she said.

For more on this story, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices