Manitoba communities prepare to return home after wildfires displaced thousands

Two First Nations organizations are teaming up to provide services for northern Manitoba wildfire evacuees, while some affected communities are getting set to return home.

The Southern Chiefs’ Organization, which represents 32 First Nations in southern Manitoba, says it will provide culturally safe supports to hundreds who have fled to Brandon, Dauphin, Portage la Prairie and the Winkler and Morden area.

Thousands from five northern First Nations have been forced out of their home communities over the last two weeks, with many of them staying in Winnipeg.

The organization will oversee the operation of reception centres, distribute supplies and provide on-site safety and security at evacuation centres and hotels in collaboration with local municipalities and emergency services.

Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said the organization is committed to compassionate, dignified and culturally grounded care.

“Having to meet the need that we are seeing on the ground, I think, has been the highest priority for all of us and being able to do that in a timely way, as well, has been very important to everybody who’s going through this situation right now.”

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, which represents 26 northern First Nations, including those that have evacuated, has spearheaded support efforts in Winnipeg, but said it needed help to reach evacuees outside the city.

“We don’t have enough manpower to be able to go to all of these,” Grand Chief Garrison Settee told reporters Friday.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has said some hotel owners are not doing enough to help evacuees.

After touring some fire-hit areas Thursday, he said most hotel operators have been great, but some need to open up rooms as there are evacuees still sleeping in cots in emergency shelters.

Meanwhile, some communities are preparing to return home this weekend.

Residents from Snow Lake, in northwestern Manitoba, have been told the mandatory evacuation order issued a week ago has been lifted.

People can begin going home early Saturday, the town said on social media.

The post told residents to stock up on groceries and other essential supplies and pack a to-go bag in case fire conditions worsen and they have to evacuate again.

Officials in Flin Flon said late Thursday that fire crews are holding the fire line and conditions are stabilizing.

Deputy Mayor Alison Dallas-Funk said the city has reached out to the Northern Health Region to see about reinstating basic core health care services, one of the conditions that needs to be met before the city’s 5,000 residents can return.

“We’re hoping to get some answers from them as soon as possible,” she said.

About 21,000 people in Manitoba have had to evacuate, including from Flin Flon, Pimicikamak Cree Nation and other areas.

There’s a fire burning about five kilometres away from Pimicikamak, while the one near Flin Flon is the largest in the province, spanning about 3,000 square kilometres.

A smaller fire is burning south of Cranberry Portage, but the community’s 600 residents will be allowed to return home starting Saturday.