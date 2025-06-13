Evidence closed at Quebec truck attack trial, jury to hear final arguments next week

Send this page to someone via email

The defence has finished presenting evidence in the murder trial of a Quebec man accused of using his truck to kill three pedestrians and injure nine others.

Forty-year-old Steeve Gagnon has pleaded not guilty to five charges including three counts of first-degree murder.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Gagnon is accused of accelerating his truck onto the sidewalk in Amqui, Que., about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, on March 13, 2023, killing three men and injuring nine other people.

The defence’s final witness was a psychiatrist who met with Gagnon last September.

Dr. Samuel Gauthier testified that Gagnon had suffered from persecutory delusions for several years, but that the accused denied he had any intent to strike people on the day of the crash.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Louis Dionne told the jury that final arguments will be heard next Wednesday.