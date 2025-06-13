Menu

Crime

‘Manitoba’s downtown’: Province launches safety initiative for Winnipeg’s city centre

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 13, 2025 1:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More police on foot patrol thanks to retail theft initiative'
More police on foot patrol thanks to retail theft initiative
RELATED: The province says another phase of its retail theft initiative will see more Winnipeg police officers on foot patrol – Feb 25, 2025
The Manitoba government says it’s committing $500,000 toward a summer safety action plan for downtown Winnipeg.

The 16-week project, which launches Tuesday, will focus on crime prevention, community safety, mental health and addiction supports, all via the Downtown Community Safety Partnership.

The City of Winnipeg has contributed $50,000 toward the project, and the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is kicking in $25,000.

“For Manitobans enjoying a festival with loved ones or getting to work early in the morning, your safety is important,” Manitoba Justice Minister Matt Wiebe said Friday.

“This is why our government is committed to making Winnipeg’s downtown a safer place and we are pleased to continue supporting the Downtown Community Safety Partnership and its important work in helping keep Manitobans safe and healthy.”

Manitoba Justice Minister Matt Wiebe. View image in full screen
Manitoba Justice Minister Matt Wiebe. Global News

Premier Wab Kinew called downtown Winnipeg “Manitoba’s downtown” and said it’s important for visitors and residents to feel safe.

“Our government is tough on crime and tough on the causes of crime, and we have to put both of those kinds of responses together if we really want to make downtown safer for the long term.”

Greg Burnett of the Downtown Community Safety Partnership said the initiative will help make the downtown a destination everyone can safely appreciate.

“The vision of a safer and healthier downtown gets closer when we have even more caring eyes and ears on its streets,” Burnett said.

Twelve new provincially funded police officers have also started patrolling downtown Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'Downtown safety program wants space in Millennium Library'
Downtown safety program wants space in Millennium Library
