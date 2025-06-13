Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man arrested after pellet gun shooting, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 13, 2025 11:47 am
1 min read
A Winnipeg man is in custody after an armed home invasion on Church Avenue Wednesday morning, police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 8 a.m. and learned that two people, one armed with a pellet gun, forced their way into the home after arguing with a 53-year-old resident, who was shot multiple times before the suspects ran off.

The man was taken to hospital in stable condition. Police searched the area and found a 29-year-old suspect at an apartment complex on the same block of Church.

Police seized an air pistol and a loaded Remington 870 shotgun after a search of the apartment. The suspect is facing a half-dozen charges for offences including weapons, assault, and breaking and entering.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

