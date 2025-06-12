Lightning strike knocks out power to tens of thousands in Northern B.C.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

About 45,000 British Columbians in the province’s northwest found themselves without electricity Thursday afternoon.

The outage, affecting homes and businesses between Vanderhoof and Prince Rupert, was caused by a lightning strike west of a key transmission line, BC Hydro spokesperson Susie Rieder told Global News.

2:55 BC Hydro taking action to expand power potential

“Crews are addressing it now but must bring customers back online in stages,” Reider said.

Story continues below advertisement

Reider said work would start east of Prince George and move westward.

Customers can find up to date information on the BC Hydro outages webpage.