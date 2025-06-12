Menu

Lightning strike knocks out power to tens of thousands in Northern B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 12, 2025 8:43 pm
1 min read
BC Hydro is working to restore power to some 45,000 customers after a lightning strike near a transmission line in northern B.C. View image in full screen
BC Hydro is working to restore power to some 45,000 customers after a lightning strike near a transmission line in northern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-George Walker IV
About 45,000 British Columbians in the province’s northwest found themselves without electricity Thursday afternoon.

The outage, affecting homes and businesses between Vanderhoof and Prince Rupert, was caused by a lightning strike west of a key transmission line, BC Hydro spokesperson Susie Rieder told Global News.

“Crews are addressing it now but must bring customers back online in stages,” Reider said.

Reider said work would start east of Prince George and move westward.

Customers can find up to date information on the BC Hydro outages webpage.

