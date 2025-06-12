Menu

U.S. News

U.S. border officials say additional checks of Canada-bound vehicles are here to stay

By Amy Judd & Angela Jung Global News
Posted June 12, 2025 9:07 pm
U.S. border officials told Global News that outbound searches of vehicles heading north into Canada are now the norm and will be happening indefinitely.

Global News was given a behind-the-scenes tour of operations at the Blaine border crossing on Thursday and attended more than five hours of presentations from the port director, agriculture specialist and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services.

U.S. officials say that while the majority of Canadians heading north are bringing back the usual gas and groceries, on May 1 they stepped up vehicle searches for drug smuggling and human trafficking.

That day, rounds of ammunition were seized from a Nexus traveller.

May 1: found on the first day of outbound search at Pac Hwy. 33 rounds of 12 gauge and 281 rounds of 9 mm ammunition on a Nexus Traveler departing the U.S. Person lost Nexus privileges. View image in full screen
May 1: found on the first day of outbound search at Pac Hwy. 33 rounds of 12 gauge and 281 rounds of 9 mm ammunition on a Nexus Traveler departing the U.S. Person lost Nexus privileges. Customs and Border Protection

When asked why the outbound searches were still happening when the searches have not yielded much, U.S. border officials told Global News it would be negligent not to do them considering drugs flow through the border.

Officials also said border officers are not screening Canadians’ text messages and social media or asking questions about what travellers think of U.S. President Donald Trump, as those are just stories.

Trump and other top U.S. officials have blamed Canada for the influx of fentanyl into the United States, but officers in Blaine said they typically see MDMA and methamphetamine.

Click to play video: '‘It was very strange:’ B.C. resident describes car search at additional U.S. border checkpoint'
‘It was very strange:’ B.C. resident describes car search at additional U.S. border checkpoint

At the truck crossing earlier this week, Customs and Border Protection seized bags of herbal tea, laced with cocaine.

June 1: 39 grams of herbal tea laced with cocaine concealed in express consignment (ex. Fedex, ups, etc) at the Pacific Hwy crossing. View image in full screen
June 1: 39 grams of herbal tea laced with cocaine concealed in express consignment (ex. Fedex, ups, etc) at the Pacific Hwy crossing. Customs and Border Protection

Four weeks ago, more than 48 grams of marijuana were concealed in three teddy bears hidden in cargo.

May 22: 48.3 grams of marijuana concealed in 3 teddy bears in express consignment. X-rays were able to spot that something was wrong at Peace Arch crossing.
May 22: 48.3 grams of marijuana concealed in 3 teddy bears in express consignment. X-rays were able to spot that something was wrong at Peace Arch crossing. Customs and Border Protection

However, data compiled by the Whatcom Council of Governments showed that border crossings have been declining in 2025 compared to 2024.

In May 2024, 213,714 B.C. drivers crossed southbound into the U.S. at all points of entry.

In May 2025, that number dropped to 113,997, a decline of 47 per cent.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

