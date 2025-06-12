Menu

Crime

Accused in Quebec truck attack threatens prosecutor, tells judge to shut up at trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2025 2:57 pm
1 min read
The Quebec man accused of mowing down a dozen pedestrians with his truck gave combative and volatile testimony today in court.

During his cross-examination, Steeve Gagnon threatened to hit the prosecutor with a baseball bat, told the judge to shut up, and said he wanted to be sentenced to life in prison.

The 40-year-old is facing three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder involving nine other victims.

The prosecution says Gagnon drove his truck through the heart of Amqui, Que., on March 13, 2023, about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, striking pedestrians before turning himself in.

Gagnon says he doesn’t have much memory of what happened that day.

Superior Court Justice Louis Dionne ordered Gagnon out of court to calm down several times during his testimony.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

