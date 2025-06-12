Suspect charged in separate shooting, machete attack in northern Manitoba: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old man is in RCMP custody after an incident at Nisichawasihk Cree Nation early Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to Tamarack Crescent in the northern Manitoba community just after 2 a.m., where they received reports of a gun being fired at a home.

The homeowner told police he wasn’t injured in the incident, but was shot at by fleeing suspects when he went outside to see what was going on.

While police were investigating, they received another call about shots fired nearby. Officers found a 19-year-old victim with injuries that were consistent with a machete attack. The man was taken to the local nursing station with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect in the machete incident was identified as the same person involved in the shooting earlier that morning.

While trying to track down the suspect, officers searched his residence and found a sawed-off shotgun. He was arrested later in the day, and police seized a machete.

The man remains in custody, and RCMP from the Nelson House detachment continue to investigate.