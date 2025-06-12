Donald, Melania Trump greeted with boos, cheers at Kennedy Center

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were greeted with a mix of boos and cheers by audience members at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night ahead of its inaugural performance of Les Misérables.

The couple arrived at the event clad in black, the president in a traditional tuxedo and his wife in a long dress, posing in what was described by The Guardian as an “eerily deserted Hall of Nations” ahead of the classic production’s opening night.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Kennedy Center on June 11, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Trump gave several brief interviews on the red carpet outside the famed arts institution, telling one reporter that he “couldn’t care less” when asked about some actors in the cast who were reportedly boycotting the show.

“All I do is run the country well,” he said.

Shortly after, the pair entered the theatre to a round of cheers and boos, followed by a round of “U.S.A., U.S.A.!”

Before the president took his seat to watch the play, which was inspired by the June Rebellion — an insurrection helmed by French Republicans in the 1800s who wanted to oust the newly crowned monarch, Louis Philippe, for his decision to end public welfare programs for the poor — he shook a victorious fist towards the crowd from the balcony.

The show begins with Jean Valjean, a man who breaks parole after spending 19 years in prison for stealing a loaf of bread. He is relentlessly pursued by Inspector Javert, an officer fixated on enforcing law and order for the low-grade violation.

During a lifelong quest for redemption, Valjean becomes a successful businessman, local politician and father to an orphaned young girl, against the backdrop of the French Revolution.

During the evening, a reporter asked Trump whether he identifies more with Valjean or Javert.

“Oh, that’s a tough one,” he replied, just days after deploying thousands of troops to quash immigration demonstrations in Los Angeles without first consulting state authorities.

“You better answer that one, honey,” he said, looking at Melania. “I don’t know.”

Vice-president JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance — a recently appointed Kennedy Center board of trustees member following Trump’s conservative overhaul of its leadership — were also in attendance.

U.S. Vice-president JD Vance (right) and his wife Usha Vance attend the opening night of 'Les Misérables' at The Kennedy Center on June 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

In a social media post this week, the president said that protestors in Los Angeles were “violent insurrectionist mobs” who “are swarming and attacking federal agents,” adding that “order will be restored and the Illegals will be expelled.”

In January, on the first day of his second term in office, Trump pardoned 1,500 people charged with crimes for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including those convicted of assaulting police officers.