U.S. teen crushed to death by falling boulder while camping

An Idaho teenager has died after a boulder fell on him and crushed him to death.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and several law enforcement agencies responded to the incident near Northfork Drive in the small Idaho community of Ahsahka on June 7, around 9:35 p.m. local time.

“Upon arrival, it was determined Sheldon Medford, 18, of Lewiston, Idaho, was pinned under a large boulder and declared deceased at the scene,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Medford was camping in the area when the boulder fell on him. The investigation is currently ongoing, the office said.

The Lewiston Tribune reported that Medford was fishing with a friend when a falling boulder rolled from above the riverbank, hit his friend on the arm and crushed Medford.

“Sheldon and I have had some good memories together like shed hunting, turkey hunting and bear hunting, fishing,” Hunter Brown said in a Facebook post.

“I will never forget these awsome [sic] memories he was a awesome guy always willing to help when you need and help and always willing to do anything I will never forget the things you showed me how to and all the great new areas I never been, to I am gonna miss you man fly high,” Brown added.

One of Medford’s relatives, Ariel Sackett, has set up a GoFundMe page to help support his family during this time after the “tragic” and “sudden” accident.

“Sheldon touched so many throughout his life with his loving heart, kindness, laughter and love for the outdoors,” Sackett wrote. “Sheldon was so much more than just a son and brother; he was a best friend, a partner in crime, an avid outdoorsman, a free spirit and a true source of joy and silliness.”

Sackett added that the loss of Medford “has left a void in our hearts.”

“During this difficult time our family is in need of support to help with expenses of laying Sheldon to rest. Any donation is greatly appreciated. We will be holding a celebration of Sheldon’s life at a date to be determined,” Sackett wrote on the fundraising page.

The GoFundMe post has currently raised more than $10,300 of its goal of $14,000 from 107 donations as of Thursday morning.

A similar situation took place in May when an Alaska man was pinned face-down in an icy creek by a 700-pound boulder for three hours.

Kell Morris, 61, said he was one of the luckiest men alive after surviving the ordeal with only minor injuries. His wife had held his head above water to prevent him from drowning while waiting for rescuers to arrive.

It took seven men and inflatable airbags to lift the boulder off Morris as he drifted in and out of consciousness.

An Alaska National Guard helicopter lifted him out of the creek bed with a rescue blanket and Morris spent two nights at Seward Providence Hospital for observation before walking away unscathed.

“I fully anticipated a body recovery, not him walking away without a scratch on him,” Seward fire Chief Clinton Crites said.