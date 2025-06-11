Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops looking for suspects in downtown rock assault

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 11, 2025 12:15 pm
1 min read
Police are looking to identify two men after a man was attacked with a rock last month in downtown Winnipeg.

The victim, 30, was near Upper Fort Garry Landmark Park at Broadway and Fort Street when he was confronted by a pair of suspects on the afternoon of May 7, police said. One of the suspects hit him in the upper body with a rock during the assault.

The man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Major crimes investigators are now looking into the incident and hoping the public can help identify the two suspects — one of whom is described as wearing a green sweater and black pants, and the other was wearing a white, sleeveless shirt and white shorts.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack or has information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

