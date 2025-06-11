Officer involved shooting under investigation in Markham, pair sent to hospital

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Markham early Wednesday morning.
York Regional Police responded to a welfare check on Buchanan Drive around 4:40 a.m.
When officers arrived, they reported finding a man actively attacking a woman.
The man was shot, and both he and the woman were transported to a trauma centre, police say.
There is a large police presence in the area while police investigate.
The Special Investigations Unit is also investigating the incident.
Further information will be released when it becomes available.
