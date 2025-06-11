Officer involved shooting under investigation in Markham, pair sent to hospital

See more sharing options

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Markham early Wednesday morning.

York Regional Police responded to a welfare check on Buchanan Drive around 4:40 a.m.

When officers arrived, they reported finding a man actively attacking a woman.

The man was shot, and both he and the woman were transported to a trauma centre, police say.

There is a large police presence in the area while police investigate.

The Special Investigations Unit is also investigating the incident.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.