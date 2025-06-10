Winnipeg Blue Bombers guard Patrick Neufeld questionable for season opener

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers could start the campaign without three of their five starting offensive linemen from last season.

Liam Dobson is now with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Eric Lofton hasn’t practiced in weeks because of a knee injury and won’t dress on Thursday, and now Patrick Neufeld is questionable to play in the season opener against the BC Lions.

Neufeld collided with quarterback Chris Streveler in Monday’s practice and limped to the sidelines favouring his right knee. The Bombers held a closed practice on Tuesday for their final full session of the week, but according to the official injury report, Neufeld did not practice due to a knee injury.

Barring a miraculous recovery by Neufeld, the blue and gold appear set to start three Americans on the offensive line for the first time in ages. Micah Vanterpool and Kendall Randolph are expected to be two of their new starters on the O-line, and Canadian Gabe Wallace will join returning veterans Stanley Bryant and Chris Kolankowski up front. But head coach Mike O’Shea still has the utmost confidence in his hoggies.

“Our O-line has always been good,” O’Shea told reporters after Tuesday’s practice. “And that’s not going to change. Marty Costello is the best O-line coach in the league.

“He will always have those guys ready and once again, different room, same situation. We got a great corps of veterans that bring young guys along too.”

The new-look offensive line should have their hands full with a formidable Lions defence on Thursday. BC had two sacks and forced a pair of turnovers, while holding the Edmonton Elks to just 14 points in the Leos week one victory.

O’Shea believes Lions defensive coordinator Mike Benevides will have his front four ready to go.

“It seemed like they had good get-off,” O’Shea said. “It seemed like they were very active. With Benny as the DC and his knowledge of front play, they seemed pretty active. And once again, they looked fired up to play that first game for sure in the way they were getting off the football.”

Running back Peyton Logan, and defensive backs Jake Kelly, Enock Makonzo, and Josh Hagerty have all been ruled out for the week two matchup and will all start the season on the injured list.

Kickoff on Thursday is at 7:30 p.m. at Princess Auto Stadium.