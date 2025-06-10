Edmonton faces $1.5B capital funding budget shortfall — which is set to grow

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton doesn’t have enough money to maintain its existing infrastructure, let alone build anything new.

In a fiscal update on Tuesday at City Hall, administration said there is $1.5 billion capital funding shortfall.

The money goes towards grants, neighbourhood renewals, fleet replacements and also for debt finance infrastructure.

Edmonton isn’t unique in this struggle — the city said this is an issue many cities are struggling with in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five years ago, Edmonton paused increasing taxes — something thought to be necessary at the time when many households were dealing with financial struggles such as layoffs or business closures due to the global health emergency.

Story continues below advertisement

But now, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says decisions like that, made by previous councils, are coming back to bite the city now.

“They froze taxes, they reduced taxes, they left this council with a huge deficit in our day-to-day operations — underfunding of city services like snow removal, not caring much about social equity issues that we are trying to tackle here, or grant funding that we have increased to community organizations.”

“Neglect will catch up on you and that’s exactly what we see.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Neglect will catch up on you and that's exactly what we see."

2:01 Edmonton city council approves 8.9% property tax increase in 2024

City leaders say the solution isn’t as simple as just spending less, because that can end up costing more down the road.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Fiscal responsibility isn’t just about keeping taxes low or repressing things because this is what you end up getting,” said Ward Anirniq councillor Erin Rutherford.

Story continues below advertisement

“You end up with deferred maintenance, deferred renewal, and then we have the deficit that we’re seeing today.

“That hole was dug over years and years — probably decades — and we can’t get out of it in one fell swoop.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "That hole was dug over years and years — probably decades — and we can't get out of it in one fell swoop."

Rutherford said one of the long-term solutions the city has come up with is a Universal Renewal Fund. She explained it’s dedicated to things like neighbourhood renewal and road maintenance – which can’t be funded through loans or money from other levels of government.

“Renewal isn’t sexy. It’s a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff. So you need what we call pay-as-you-go funding, which means we need cash in hand to fix the things. That’s really hard to find unless you build up a piggy bank, so to say, of tax funding that is going straight to that purpose,” Rutherford said.

“It’s saying to the residents, ‘You know, I know we’re taxing you on this, this is what it’s going for. You know those potholes that you’re complaining about all the time? It’s because we’re actually not renewing at our ideal state.’ So to get there, we need to actually have this fund that, on an ongoing basis, will give us more cash in hand to do the work of maintaining our city.”

1:44 City of Edmonton explores avenues to address funding shortfall

Sohi said the city has reduced the operating budget by nearly $200 million but more still needs to be done.

Story continues below advertisement

The mayor said the city’s finances took a hit due to changes the province made to Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) funding.

The program allocated more than $15.2 billion to Alberta communities when it was in place between 2007 and 2023. The provincial government replaced MSI with the Local Government Fiscal Framework (LGFF) in 2024-25.

“We are getting one-third of what we were getting before, and we had to make it up by raising taxes or deferring the repairs. So I think municipalities in Alberta do not get the kind of support that is necessary to continue to provide good quality public services,” Sohi said.

On top of the current shortfall, the city expects to be another $1.8 billion short in the next budget cycle, making the gap $3.2 billion.

But that doesn’t mean the city can just stop maintaining its assets — if nothing is done, Rutherford said it could mean closing down facilities and selling off assets.

“If we do nothing, in 20 years we’ll have a huge proportion of our city assets in D and F condition, which means they’re basically at failure level, and we will have to shut down some of the most valuable assets that Edmontonians have come to love, right? Our recreation centres, our libraries, our transit service will get worse.

“We will start to see those failures in service across the system.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We will start to see those failures in service across the system."

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 City of Edmonton environmental policies driving up capital budget costs

Rutherford said that means the City of Edmonton will be quite limited in what new builds it commits to in the next four-year budget cycle.

“Any growth projects need to very strategic on things like safety — so fire halls, police stations — things that create tax uplift and economic wellness, and things that have funding from other orders of government.”

Ultimately to tackle a billion-and-a-half-dollar gap, Edmonton taxpayers will be on the hook.