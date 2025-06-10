Menu

Entertainment

Over 100 musicians to stage one-night-only video game extravaganza in Vancouver

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted June 10, 2025 8:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Symphony prepares for special video game performance'
Vancouver Symphony prepares for special video game performance
The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra is rehearsing for a special performance featuring music from some of the world's most popular video games. Catherine Urquhart reports.
At the Orpheum Theatre, musicians are preparing for a note-worthy, one-night-only performance.

And this music is sure to draw a more diverse crowd — one that often enjoys screen time.

The Game On! concert features symphonic music from video games.

“The audiences tend to go a little bit crazy, which is really nice,” Game On! Conductor Andy Brick told Global News.

“There’s this great enthusiasm that gamers have for all aspects of gaming. And it really gets this almost rock star kind of quality to it.”

Brick said the show was three years in the making, and creators considered music from 100 video games.

Trending Now

He told Global News the performance will include “blockbuster titles as Skyrim from The Elder Scrolls, we’ll be doing World of Warcraft, Assassin’s Creed, Ori and the Blind Forest, and a whole bunch of others.”

Some 110 musicians from the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will perform in Game On!, Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

