Over 100 musicians to stage one-night-only video game extravaganza in Vancouver

At the Orpheum Theatre, musicians are preparing for a note-worthy, one-night-only performance.

And this music is sure to draw a more diverse crowd — one that often enjoys screen time.

The Game On! concert features symphonic music from video games.

“The audiences tend to go a little bit crazy, which is really nice,” Game On! Conductor Andy Brick told Global News.

“There’s this great enthusiasm that gamers have for all aspects of gaming. And it really gets this almost rock star kind of quality to it.”

Brick said the show was three years in the making, and creators considered music from 100 video games.

He told Global News the performance will include “blockbuster titles as Skyrim from The Elder Scrolls, we’ll be doing World of Warcraft, Assassin’s Creed, Ori and the Blind Forest, and a whole bunch of others.”

Some 110 musicians from the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will perform in Game On!, Wednesday night at 7 p.m.