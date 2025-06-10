Record $48M cocaine bust dismantles transnational crime network: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they have dismantled a major transnational criminal network responsible for smuggling vast quantities of cocaine into the Greater Toronto Area, following the largest drug seizure in the service’s history.

The year-long investigation, dubbed Project Pelican, resulted in the seizure of 479 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $47.9 million.

In a news release early Tuesday, police say they partnered with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations to track cocaine shipments moving through commercial trucking routes between the U.S. and Canada.

“Thanks to the leadership of Peel Regional Police and the support of national and international law enforcement agencies, along with the Government of Ontario, a transnational criminal network is no longer operating or flooding our communities with illicit drugs from the United States,” said Chief Nishan Duraiappah.

“This seizure marks the largest drug seizure in the history of our service,” Duraiappah added.

Between February and May 2025, intelligence from Peel officers led to two major busts at Ontario border crossings.

At the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, 127 kilograms of cocaine were found hidden in a commercial trailer, and another 50 kilograms were seized in a similar concealment at Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward. Both drivers were arrested on the spot, with help from RCMP officers.

Additional searches in the GTA led to further cocaine seizures and the discovery of two loaded, illegal semi-automatic handguns, according to the release.

Nine men from across southern Ontario have been arrested and face a combined total of 35 charges related to drug trafficking and firearms offences.

All of the accused appeared for bail hearings at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner praised the outcome of Project Pelican and warned organized crime networks that such operations will be found.

“Project Pelican is proof of what police can accomplish when they have the tools and resources needed to keep our communities safe,” Kerzner said.

“This historic seizure sends a clear message to organized crime; you will find no safe haven in Ontario.”

CBSA officials also highlighted the operation as a powerful example of international teamwork.

“These significant seizures and arrests demonstrate the strength of our collaboration with law enforcement partners on both sides of the border,” said Michael Prosia, regional director general for CBSA Southern Ontario.

“Together, we are committed to dismantling organized crime groups and keeping harmful drugs out of our communities,” he added.

Peel Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact authorities or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.