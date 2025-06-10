Judge to rule whether Montreal billionaire Robert Miller is too sick to stand trial

Crown prosecutors have agreed Montreal billionaire Robert Miller is too sick to stand trial.
Crown attorney Delphine Mauger told reporters a trial was impossible because it is clear the octogenarian is gravely ill and won’t recover.
The founder of global electronics distributor Future Electronics was arrested last year on 21 sex charges involving 10 complainants.
Many of the complainants were minors when the alleged offences occurred between 1994 and 2016.
Miller’s lawyers had sought a stay of proceedings in April, arguing their client was not well enough to stand trial due to Parkinson’s disease.
A Quebec Superior Court judge is expected to rule on the motion on Tuesday.
