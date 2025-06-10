Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Judge to rule whether Montreal billionaire Robert Miller is too sick to stand trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2025 9:34 am
1 min read
Quebec courthouse View image in full screen
Associations representing groups that work in the Quebec justice system are calling on the provincial government on step up security at the province's courthouses. Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crown prosecutors have agreed Montreal billionaire Robert Miller is too sick to stand trial.

Crown attorney Delphine Mauger told reporters a trial was impossible because it is clear the octogenarian is gravely ill and won’t recover.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The founder of global electronics distributor Future Electronics was arrested last year on 21 sex charges involving 10 complainants.

Many of the complainants were minors when the alleged offences occurred between 1994 and 2016.

Trending Now

Miller’s lawyers had sought a stay of proceedings in April, arguing their client was not well enough to stand trial due to Parkinson’s disease.

A Quebec Superior Court judge is expected to rule on the motion on Tuesday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices