Judge to rule whether Montreal billionaire Robert Miller is too sick to stand trial

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Crown prosecutors have agreed Montreal billionaire Robert Miller is too sick to stand trial.

Crown attorney Delphine Mauger told reporters a trial was impossible because it is clear the octogenarian is gravely ill and won’t recover.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The founder of global electronics distributor Future Electronics was arrested last year on 21 sex charges involving 10 complainants.

Many of the complainants were minors when the alleged offences occurred between 1994 and 2016.

Miller’s lawyers had sought a stay of proceedings in April, arguing their client was not well enough to stand trial due to Parkinson’s disease.

A Quebec Superior Court judge is expected to rule on the motion on Tuesday.