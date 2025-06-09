SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Canada

Out-of-control wildfire burning in Squamish, people asked to avoid area

By Lasia Kretzel & Jacob New Global News
Posted June 9, 2025 9:05 pm
1 min read
Wildfire burns near homes in Squamish
Firefighters battled an out-of-control wildfire near Squamish, B.C. Monday afternoon. As Jordan Armstrong reports, it burned close to homes as well as a network of popular mountain biking and hiking trails.
Fire crews are battling an out-of-control wildfire in Squamish, B.C.

Flames and smoke were first spotted late Monday afternoon in forest above several homes in the Skyridge area between Dowad Drive and Depot Road, east of Highway 99.

The area contains a network of popular mountain biking and hiking trails.

As of late Monday, the B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire is five hectares in size and it was suspected to have been caused by humans.

In a statement online, the District of Squamish said the Wildfire Service had actively and aggressively attacked the fire on the ground and in the air.

However, those efforts would pause overnight and resume Tuesday morning.

The District also says that drone use is not permitted around the area of the fire, adding any drones deployed could cause issues for the aerial attack.

On Monday evening, Squamish Fire Rescue had asked people to avoid the area and for motorists to avoid stopping on the highway to watch the fire.

