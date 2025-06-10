Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan Indigenous leaders need to be heard in federal decisions

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted June 10, 2025 3:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Indigenous leaders want to be heard in federal decisions'
Indigenous leaders want to be heard in federal decisions
As Premier Scott Moe left the First Ministers Meeting with a feeling of optimism, analysts are reminding government to include Indigenous leaders in decision-making.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Premier Scott Moe left the First Ministers Meeting last Monday with a feeling of optimism but he’s still waiting to see action from Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Political analyst Ken Coates told Global News that Carney set unrealistic expectations for the meeting and left with a much longer list of projects than he intended.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, Coates says the federal and provincial governments are forgetting the importance of including Indigenous leaders in these decision-making discussions.

Trending Now

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the story above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices