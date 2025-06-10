Saskatchewan Indigenous leaders need to be heard in federal decisions

See more sharing options

Premier Scott Moe left the First Ministers Meeting last Monday with a feeling of optimism but he’s still waiting to see action from Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Political analyst Ken Coates told Global News that Carney set unrealistic expectations for the meeting and left with a much longer list of projects than he intended.

However, Coates says the federal and provincial governments are forgetting the importance of including Indigenous leaders in these decision-making discussions.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the story above.