Montreal police report rise in assaults, decline in vehicle theft in 2024

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montreal police are reporting a slight increase in the number of crimes in the city last year, driven in part by a rise in assaults.

The overall number of offences increased 3.4 per cent compared to 2023.

The police service also says more hate crimes are being reported, especially those based on ethnicity, national origin or skin colour.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The service’s 2024 annual report says more than 20 per cent of all crimes against persons reported in Montreal last year occurred in the context of domestic violence.

However, motor vehicle theft dropped by 25 per cent in 2024 and gun crime decreased by 19 per cent.

The agency hired 328 police officers in 2024, 42 per cent of whom were women and 26 per cent of whom identify as being part of a minority group.