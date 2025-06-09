Menu

Crime

Montreal police report rise in assaults, decline in vehicle theft in 2024

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2025 5:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal police release report addressing city’s gun crime, opioid crisis, cybercrime, homelessness and recruitment'
Montreal police release report addressing city’s gun crime, opioid crisis, cybercrime, homelessness and recruitment
WATCH: Montreal police release report addressing city's gun crime, opioid crisis, cybercrime, homelessness and recruitment – Mar 20, 2025
Montreal police are reporting a slight increase in the number of crimes in the city last year, driven in part by a rise in assaults.

The overall number of offences increased 3.4 per cent compared to 2023.

The police service also says more hate crimes are being reported, especially those based on ethnicity, national origin or skin colour.

The service’s 2024 annual report says more than 20 per cent of all crimes against persons reported in Montreal last year occurred in the context of domestic violence.

However, motor vehicle theft dropped by 25 per cent in 2024 and gun crime decreased by 19 per cent.

The agency hired 328 police officers in 2024, 42 per cent of whom were women and 26 per cent of whom identify as being part of a minority group.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

