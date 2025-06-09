G7 summit expected to bring big economic boost to Calgary and some big headaches for residents

The upcoming G7 summit, scheduled to take place June 15-17 in Kananaskis, Alta., will bring huge economic benefits to the city of Calgary. However, residents are being warned to prepare for some delays and inconveniences when navigating around the city.

“We will roll out the red carpet for more than 70 heads of government and international organizations, 2,000 delegates, and 1,400 journalists,” said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, when she and other city officials met with the media on Monday to provide an update on preparations for next week’s summit.

“All of our extra guests means that we’ll see a bit more congestion on our streets and in our restaurants. You’ll notice increased traffic activity around key areas, particularly the Calgary International Airport and throughout our downtown core. Dignitaries and delegations will be arriving throughout the weekend. And police-led motorcades will move them through the city on a regular basis,” added Gondek.

Story continues below advertisement

She’s urging residents to exercise patience, give themselves a bit more time to get where they’re going, and if possible, take public transit or work from home.

View image in full screen Chris Dinsdale, CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority, said there will be no curbside stopping or parking allowed and no stopping or parking anywhere on the perimeter of the airport during the G7 Summit. Global News

The CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority, Chris Dinsdale, said there will be some significant changes to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic around the Calgary airport: no curbside stopping or parking, no stopping or parking anywhere along the perimeter of the airport and the closure of the tunnel on Airport Trail between 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 15 until 12 noon on June 18.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Drivers should plan ahead for alternative routes for accessing Deerfoot from the northeast, such as Country Hills Boulevard,” said Dinsdale, who added the restrictions for vehicles “will be strictly enforced.”

Dinsdale said drivers should also be prepared to stop or pull over for the motorcades that will be moving around the terminal area.

Story continues below advertisement

For the hundreds of protestors who are expected to descend on Calgary, there will be three designated protest locations including Municipal Plaza, located in front of Calgary city hall — Enoch Park, located at 11 Avenue and Macleod Trail — and 15 Street and McKnight Boulevard northeast.

1:55 RCMP unveils security operation plans for G7 summit

The president of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Deborah Yedlin, estimates the G7 summit will bring an economic boost of $190 million to the city and up to $240 million to Alberta with as many as 10,000 hotel bookings directly tied to the G7 summit.

“Hotels, restaurants, retailers, security, event management, you name it — this means real, immediate opportunities for small and small local businesses and short-term job creation for all Calgarians,” said Yedlin. “It’s an opportunity to showcase all that Alberta has to offer.”

The CEO of Tourism Calgary, Alisha Reynolds, expects the summit to contribute to a record breaking year for tourism, describing it as an opportunity “to ensure they leave with a lasting impression.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The dignitaries attending the G7 Summit will be presented with a gift basket of locally made goods, including one of Calgary’s signature Smith-built white hats. Global News

When the dignitaries attending the meeting arrive this weekend, they will be presented with a gift basket of local goods, including one of Calgary’s signature Smith-built white hats.

But there won’t be an official ceremony.

“This white-hatting will look a little bit different,” said Gondek. “While every dignitary, including the prime minister, will still receive a signature Smith-built white hat — there just won’t be a formal ceremony. Instead, the white hats and other gifts from Calgary will go through the required security protocols and be shared with visiting leaders during their stay.”

Gondek has also confirmed she will be meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney when he arrives in the city this weekend.