Crime

Manitoba RCMP seek suspect in Melita assault, robbery

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 9, 2025 3:59 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP say they have a warrant for the arrest of a man suspected in an assault in the Westman region on Wednesday.

Officers were called to a scene on Front Street in Meltia, Man., around midnight, where they found a 64-year-old victim, who told police he had left a business and was walking home when he was approached by an unknown man demanding money.

Police say the man then assaulted the victim and stole some cash before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered minor injuries.

RCMP issued an arrest warrant for Spear Ironman, 20, who is believed to be in the Brandon area. Ironman is wanted for assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virden RCMP at 204-748-2046 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

