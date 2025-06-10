Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax councillors caught off guard by mayor’s bike lane pushback

By Angela Capobianco Global News
Posted June 10, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax councillors concerned about mayor’s motion to pause bike lane construction'
Halifax councillors concerned about mayor’s motion to pause bike lane construction
WATCH: Regional councillors in Halifax say they were blindsided with the mayor’s decision to bring a motion to council asking for a pause on all future bike lane construction. For some, they don’t understand why this is being brought to council now and are concerned about what this means for active transportation in the city. Angela Capobianco reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Regional councillors in Halifax say they were blindsided by the mayor’s decision to bring a motion forward asking for a pause on all future bike lane construction. 

Mayor Andy Fillmore has indicated in a memo to council that he’s looking to put a pause on future bike lane development until a staff report on road congestion can be completed. The matter will be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.

Coun. Sam Austin says the news came as a surprise.

“I mean, this is not a small thing the mayor is proposing,” he said.

“This isn’t a, ‘Well, let’s go look at this question and bring back a report.’ It’s to stop work that’s literally planned that we voted on in our budget just two months ago now. So that’s pretty significant.”

Story continues below advertisement

Coun. Kathryn Morse takes issue with the idea that cyclists and biking infrastructure are causing congestion in the city.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We certainly have congestion issues. We shouldn’t be blaming that on cyclists and other people who are using alternatives to private cars,” she said.

She added that pausing the project won’t ease the burden of building cycling infrastructure.

“All of our infrastructure costs have gone way up in the last few years. Everything — playgrounds, roads, anything that we’re building — is now almost twice as expensive as it was five years ago, so it’s the cost of delay,” she said.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, Coun. Shawn Cleary says he’s concerned that if the motion passes, it will be a step backwards for active transportation in Halifax — not just for cycling, but also rapid transit.

“My fear is that the mayor’s going to try and remove that next because that also takes up some roadway space from certain vehicles in certain times in certain places,” he said.

All three councillors say they have been inundated with emails and calls from constituents expressing their concerns with the motion.

For more on this story, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices