Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal bus and subway services disrupted as transit maintenance workers strike

By Lia Lévesque The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2025 12:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal transit agency warns commuters to prepare as STM maintenance strike nears'
Montreal transit agency warns commuters to prepare as STM maintenance strike nears
Related: Montreal transit agency warns commuters to prepare as STM maintenance strike nears
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal’s transit maintenance workers have started a nine-day strike that is causing widespread disruption in the network.

The 2,400 workers began striking today after more than a year of negotiations.

For the first three days of the strike bus and subway service will be limited to morning and afternoon rush hours and late at night.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Regular service will be maintained from Friday to Sunday for the Canadian Grand Prix, but will be restricted on other days until the strike ends June 17.

Trending Now

The head of the maintenance workers union is warning that the strike could escalate if a deal isn’t reached.

Bruno Jeannotte says his team is in talks with the union representing bus and subway drivers, who have also voted for a strike mandate.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices