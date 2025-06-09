Montreal bus and subway services disrupted as transit maintenance workers strike

See more sharing options

Montreal’s transit maintenance workers have started a nine-day strike that is causing widespread disruption in the network.

The 2,400 workers began striking today after more than a year of negotiations.

For the first three days of the strike bus and subway service will be limited to morning and afternoon rush hours and late at night.

Regular service will be maintained from Friday to Sunday for the Canadian Grand Prix, but will be restricted on other days until the strike ends June 17.

The head of the maintenance workers union is warning that the strike could escalate if a deal isn’t reached.

Bruno Jeannotte says his team is in talks with the union representing bus and subway drivers, who have also voted for a strike mandate.