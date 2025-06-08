SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Traffic

Construction project is ‘killing’ business in Edmonton neighbourhood, owners say

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted June 8, 2025 1:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Belgravia construction and traffic frustrating residents'
Belgravia construction and traffic frustrating residents
WATCH ABOVE: Residents and business owners in Edmonton's Belgravia neighbourhood say they have had enough. Ongoing city construction tied to new development is cutting off key roads, leaving some feeling stuck, frustrated and ignored. As Jaclyn Kucey reports, many are now calling for urgent changes before the situation gets worse – May 31, 2025
Two businesses in Edmonton’s Belgravia neighbourhood say they have seen a 20 per cent to 50 per cent drop in sales since an Epcor construction project started on their street.

“Before there was traffic. People used to stop, stay for an hour (and) have some appies and then they go home,” said Vijay Kumar,  owner of Belgravia Hub. “But now this is worse because no one can come… It is killing my business right now.”

The project, a mid-to-high-rise apartment building, has closed the westbound entrance into the neighbourhood on 76 Avenue between 114 Street and 115 Street.

“Short-term pain is one thing,” said Michael Cohen, president of the Belgravia Community League. “This building on 76 (Avenue) will be complete someday. But it’s just one of what could be several happening on this same couple of blocks.”

Cohen said the neighbourhood has seen a recent increase in up-zoning and infill development.

“This means that the neighbourhood is a continuous construction site,” he said.

Moreover, it is in a busy area, near the University of Alberta campus and Cross Cancer Institute, and a main thoroughfare to leave downtown to get to the southside of the city. Cohen said those factors draw drivers to shortcut through Belgravia.

“It can take you around 30 minutes to exit your neighbourhood and then of course you are stuck in the traffic going around the neighbourhood.”

Coun. Michael Janz said Edmonton city council recognizes the congestion, which he said stems from the Capital LRT line that was built on ground level.

“They (city council) didn’t choose whether to bury or elevate the train,” Janz said. “The citizens of today are paying for it every single day.”

The city will be conducting a traffic study to find solutions to congestion in and around the neighbourhood. Epcor said this project is on track to be complete by the end of June.

