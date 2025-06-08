Military deploys to support northern Ontario wildfire evacuations

Send this page to someone via email

As wildfires rage in the Prairies and Northern Ontario, Prime Minister Mark Carney is confirming that people forced to evacuate their communities will receive support and relief from the federal government.

In a social media post Sunday, Carney said government officials have accepted a request for assistance to support evacuations around the Sandy Lake First Nation.

Canadian Armed Forces aircraft and personnel have been deployed for emergency airlift operations, Carney wrote. He continued with a direct address to evacuees. “To everyone who’s been impacted by these fires: we’re here for you. We’re prepared to mobilize every resource needed to keep Canadians safe.”

The move follows an escalating wildfire crisis in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, where over 30,000 people have been displaced.

States of emergency are in effect in both provinces, with military support already aiding evacuations in remote Manitoba communities. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said more than 10,000 people have been forced to flee, and RCMP have laid arson charges in two separate fire incidents.

Meanwhile, fires in Manitoba have forced full evacuations in Flin Flon and Snow Lake, bringing the provincial total of evacuees to 19,000.

– With files from CP